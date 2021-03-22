NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo. — A Mount Ayr man was transported by air ambulance to the Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph following an early Sunday morning Nodaway County crash.
Brayden Martinez, 20, of Mount Ayr, Iowa, was taken by LifeNet to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph after a single-vehicle crash at 2:30 a.m. on U.S Highway 136 east of Primrose Road, four miles west of Stanberry, Missouri.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when an eastbound 2007 Jeep Wrangler traveled off the south side of the road, struck an field entrance embankment and overturned. The vehicle came to rest on its driver’s side facing southwest. The report listed Martinez as an occupant and wearing his seat belt. No driver is listed.
The vehicle is listed as being totaled and towed by Raymond Smith Body Shop of Albany.
Trooper A.M. Mapel was assisted at the scene by Trooper B.D. Hahn and the Nodaway County Sheriff's Office.