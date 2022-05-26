MOUND CITY, Mo. — A Mound City man killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor will finally return home this weekend after a DNA test identified his body, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory in St. Joseph announced in a press release.
Wilbur Francis Newton was one of 2,390 service members and civilians who died from the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.
The ceremony to inter his remains will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, at the United Methodist Church, 317 E. 27th St., Mound City. The ceremony will be followed by a military service at Mount Hope Cemetery in Mound City.
According to the press release, Newton was the oldest of six children born to Earnest and Josie Leona Deeds Newton, born on Sept. 23, 1912, in Polk, Nebraska.
Earnest was a photographer and moved his family several times before settling in Mound City, where he opened his own studio. U.S. Census records indicate that happened at least before 1920, when the family appeared in the U.S. Census for Mound City.
Wilbur was baptized in the Mound City Methodist Church where he, his parents and his three sisters were members. After graduating from high school in 1931, Wilbur worked at the Mound City News office where he was known as a hard worker and was sometimes called on to do various odd jobs. According to an article in the newspaper, he was well-liked by the news staff, often brought in a “sack of hot popcorn” and was particularly adept at cracking coconuts. He also worked at the Kee Café in Mound City.
Eventually Wilbur joined the Civilian Conservation Corps in Leavenworth, Kansas, and later was employed by the Works Progress Administration in San Francisco.
On May 9, 1940, Wilbur joined the Navy for a six-year enlistment and was stationed in San Diego.
At age 29, he was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island in Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
Just before 8 a.m, the first of as many as eight torpedoes struck the Oklahoma as crew scrambled at first to respond, then to get off the ship before it sunk. After the attack, 429 of the Oklahoma’s crew were dead or missing, including Wilbur.
The press release indicated that it’s not clear when Wilbur’s family first became aware of the attack — possibly on the radio or in a news reel at the local theater. But records show that Wilbur’s mother received a telegram from the Navy Department on Dec. 20, 1941, notifying her that he was missing:
THE NAVY DEPARTMENT DEEPLY REGREATS(sic) TO INFORM YOU THAT YOUR SON, WILBUR FRANCIS NEWTON, SEAMAN FIRST CLASS US NAVY IS MISSING FOLLOWING ACTION IN THE PERFORMANCE OF HIS DUTY AND IN THE SERVICE OF HIS COUNTRY X THE DEPARTMENT APPRECIATES YOUR GREAT ANXIETY AND WILL FURNISH YOU FURTHER INFORMATION PROMPTLY WHEN RECEIVED X TO PREVENT POSSIBLE AID TO OUR ENEMIES PLEASE DO NOT DIVULGE THE NAME OF HIS SHIP OR STATION
A second telegram arrived on Feb. 17, 1942, saying that Wilbur had been declared dead after a search failed to identify his body.
At the time, it was impossible to determine the identities of many of the people who died during the attack. But sometime prior to her death in 2012, Lucille Query Wright, a maternal first cousin, and her two sons Gerald and Don Wright, submitted samples of their DNA at the request of the Navy as part of an effort to identify those buried in mass graves.
In October 2021, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency contacted Wilbur’s oldest known living relative, Edwin Deeds: Wilbur had been found. Edwin considered several sites for where to bury Wilbur’s remains, but the decision to return him to the place he called home was easy.
“All those boys talked about was getting home,” the press released quoted Edwin as saying.
Wilbur’s parents and sisters, Bertha Newton and Edith Newton, are all buried in the family plot, which includes Wilbur’s name already.
Those wishing to pay their respects may do so on Thursday, May 26, and Friday, May 27, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Pettijohn & Crawford Family Funeral Service, 1405 Nebraska St., Mound City.
Active and retired military are welcome to wear their military uniforms to the memorial service on Saturday. Numerous extended family plan to attend the service.
Jacob Brubaker, grandson of Carol Deeds Brubaker, is the lay minister conducting the service.
The online guestbook and obituary are available at pettijohncrawford.com.
The family has requested memorial donations be made to the Mound City Methodist Church, Mound City American Legion cemetery fund or the Mound City Kiwanis Club. All donations should be forwarded to Pettijohn & Crawford Family Funeral Service, P.O. Box 174, Mound City, MO 64470.