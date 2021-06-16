SKIDMORE, Mo. — A Graham man was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph after suffering serious injuries in a motorcycle wreck Sunday morning on State Highway 113, two miles south of Skidmore.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Robert Peter, 56, of Graham, suffered serious injuries when the 2014 Harley-Davidson he was driving southbound on Highway 113 struck a deer in the southbound lanes and overturned.
Peter was ejected and the motorcycle traveled into the northbound lanes and off the east side of the highway coming to a rest facing north.
The motorcycle with minor damage was towed by a family member.
Trooper C.J. Blue was assisted on the scene by Trooper A.J. Kempa along with Holt and Nodaway County Sheriffs offices.