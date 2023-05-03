BARNARD, Mo. — A Maryville man was taken to the hospital after being ejected from his motorcycle when it struck a deer Tuesday night on U.S. Highway 71.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Allen Davison, 72, of Maryville, was taken Tuesday night with moderate injuries by Nodaway County EMS to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
The crash occurred at 8:47 p.m. as Davison was driving his 2012 Can-Am Spyder northbound on U.S. Highway 71 about two miles west of Barnard, when a deer traveled into the path of the vehicle, according to the report. The motorcycle struck the deer then traveled off the west side of the road, ejecting the driver. Davison and the motorcycle came to rest in the median.
The driver is listed as wearing a safety device in the report. The vehicle is listed as totaled.
Trooper A.J. Kempa was assisted by the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office and Nodaway County Ambulance District.