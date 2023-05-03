Nodaway County Crash

BARNARD, Mo. — A Maryville man was taken to the hospital after being ejected from his motorcycle when it struck a deer Tuesday night on U.S. Highway 71.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Allen Davison, 72, of Maryville, was taken Tuesday night with moderate injuries by Nodaway County EMS to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags