MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville recently welcomed Dr. Loraine Nolla, MD, FACOG, to the Women’s Health department.
According to a news release, Nolla is certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and joins the local hospital after practicing in Sedalia, Missouri.
“I am passionate about rural health care,” Nolla said in a statement. “I don’t think just because you live out in the country you shouldn’t have the opportunity to receive the same level of care as in a big city. I really want to provide women in rural Missouri with the health care they deserve.”
Nolla graduated with her medical degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine and completed her residency at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.
For more information about the services available at Mosaic Maternity – Maryville, or to schedule an appointment with Nolla or Dr. Lorraine Dodson, call 660-562-2525.