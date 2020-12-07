MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville has announced the addition of a new obstetrician and gynecologist to the women’s health team at Mosaic Specialty Care – West.
According to a hospital news release, Dr. Gina Petelin, OB/GYN, has served as a fill-in physician in Maryville since Sept. 2019, while still practicing in Kansas City, Missouri. This September she recently committed to a permanent employment position at the local hospital.
Petelin is board-certified with the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. She earned her bachelor’s degree at the University of Missouri – Columbia and attended medical school at the University of Missouri – Kansas City. Petelin completed her residency at St. John’s Mercy Medical Center in St. Louis.
“I am thrilled to continue to serve the women of Maryville in the women’s health clinic,” said Petelin.
Petelin handles minimally invasive gynecologic surgery and is certified in total laparoscopic hysterectomy. She also manages high-risk pregnancies including diabetes, hypertension and other complicating factors.
Petelin and her husband, Nick, have three children ranging from age 9 to 14 who stay busy with dance, gymnastics, Boy Scouts, piano and basketball, the release noted.
To schedule an appointment with Petelin, call Mosaic Specialty Care – West at 660-562-2525.