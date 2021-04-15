MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville announced this week that the mass vaccination event held Wednesday was the last one that will provide unlimited first doses.
According to a Monday evening Facebook post from the hospital, the mass vaccination events that had been held at the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse are being phased out “as the demand for the vaccine begins to decrease.”
Wednesday was the last day for “unlimited” first doses of vaccines, and on April 21, Mosaic and the Nodaway County Health Department will hold one more first dose event with Pfizer vaccines only. The post said a “limited number” of doses will be offered, but did not specify how many.
The hospital encouraged 16- and 17-year-olds to sign up to receive a shot as Pfizer has deemed its vaccine safe for that age group. A parent or guardian must be present throughout the entire vaccination process for a minor to receive a vaccine.
After April 21, Mosaic will only provide second doses through the events at the Hughes Fieldhouse until May 12, the date of the last mass vaccination event. Mosaic’s post said more than 7,900 doses have been administered through the mass vaccination events over the past three months.
As of Tuesday, 4,845 people in Nodaway County have completed a vaccine regimen, or about 21.9 percent of the county’s population, according to the state’s online vaccination dashboard at covidvaccine.mo.gov/data. The dashboard shows that 6,776 have received at least a first dose, good for 30.7 percent of the county.
As of April 11, the most recent public data available at the time of publication, the health department has reported 2,296 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 376 probable cases, for a total of 2,672. Of those, 2,638 have been released from isolation. None are currently hospitalized, and 168 have been hospitalized overall. Twenty-three have died.