MARYVILLE, Mo. — September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville will be offering multiple free screening opportunities for prostate-specific antigen (PSA).
The next PSA event will be from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21 at The Palms Bar and Grill in Maryville. A second event will be held the following week on Thursday, Sept. 28 at Tuck Point Bar & Grill in Ravenwood from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
A PSA test is a blood test that can help detect high levels of the antigen which often indicates issues with the prostate, including cancer.
According to the American Cancer Society, one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetimes, which is nearly 100 percent survivable when caught early. Screenings are the most accurate way to detect prostate cancer, Mosaic noted in a news release. Men over 50 should consider screening, even if they don’t think they are at risk, the release stated.
For more information about additional screening opportunities, follow Mosaic Maryville in the Community on Facebook or contact Kenny at bridget.kenny@mymlc.com.