MARYVILLE, Mo. — September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville will be offering multiple free screening opportunities for prostate-specific antigen (PSA).

The next PSA event will be from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21 at The Palms Bar and Grill in Maryville. A second event will be held the following week on Thursday, Sept. 28 at Tuck Point Bar & Grill in Ravenwood from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

