MARYVILLE, Mo. — The number of cases of COVID-19 in Nodaway County continues to remain low, with only 28 active cases as of Feb. 8.
Fourteen new cases were recorded since the last update in this newspaper a week ago.
Since tracking began this spring, the health department has reported 2,199 confirmed cases and 340 probable cases of COVID-19 for a total of 2,539. Of those, 2,489 have been released from isolation. Two are currently hospitalized, and 164 have been hospitalized overall. Approximately 1 in 8 Nodaway County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at some point.
Vaccinations
As of Feb. 9, According to data reported by the state’s vaccination dashboard, available at covidvaccine.mo.gov/data, 2,863 first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nodaway County or about 13 percent of the county’s population; only 12 other counties in the state have administered a higher percentage.
Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville announced Monday a new online system to register to receive a vaccine. The process had been paused until the system went live.
According to a post on the company’s Facebook page, only those who are currently eligible to receive a vaccine based on the statewide tiers — available at MoStopsCovid.com — should sign up. Registrants will be asked to provide the following information: name, date of birth, last four digits of Social Security number, address, phone number and email address.
Once completed, registrants will receive a confirmation email and be added to the hospital’s Appointment Request List in the order the registrations are received.
The post said Mosaic will send an email and/or text message to those who are next in line on the list once they know how many vaccines the hospital will receive any given week. The number of people who receive the notification will be the same as the amount of vaccine the hospital will receive. The post does not indicate whether the amount will include vaccinations from the Nodaway County Health Department, but previous vaccination events have done so.
Individuals receiving the notification will have 24 hours to schedule an appointment. After those 24 hours, if no appointment as been scheduled, the person will be added back to the appointment list.
“We understand this still requires access to a website and we are working with community partners to offer a phone number option to help those who do not have access to a computer,” the post reads. “In the interim, to help those residents who have limited or no internet/computer access, the Nodaway County Health Department has set up a phone number to register for the Appointment Request List.”
Residents can call 660-562-2755 from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to be put on the list. This number is not an information line to answer general questions or provide technical assistance, the post said. Staff answering the phone will not be equipped to answer questions relating to the online registration process or clinic information.
Those who already have an appointment for a Nodaway County community vaccine event do not need to register on the Appointment Request List.