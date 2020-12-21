MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville has announced it received its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccines early Monday morning.
The shipment includes both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and according to KQ2 news, the Mosaic Life Care system received 1,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 975 doses of Pfizer vaccine.
Those doses were then split among the St. Joseph, Maryville and Albany medical centers, according to an email from MMC-M community relations manager Rita Miller. Exact numbers were not available Monday afternoon.
According to an email from the hospital, the initial vaccinations will begin this week with nurses first to receive it. Physicians and APRNs also are in the first wave.
As of Monday, the Nodaway County Health Department had reported a total of 2,253 COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths attributed to the virus. The county reports 97 current cases and seven hospitalizations.