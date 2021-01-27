MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville has announced the expansion of its wound treatment services for patients in northwest Missouri and southwest Iowa.
According to a news release, MMC-M recently opened Mosaic Wound Care – Maryville in the Mosaic Medical Building, 2024 S. Main St., Suite 104.
The center will be utilized by Mosaic providers like Estella Myrick, APRN, who will continue to see patients in the new location and is also accepting new patients. Dr. William Kinderknecht will be a new addition to the center.
“The new location of the clinic in the Mosaic Medical Building will allow us to expand treatment,” Myrick said. “Our clinic works closely with Mosaic Life Care at St. Joseph – Wound Care to ensure patients can also receive more intensive services, such as hyperbaric treatment if needed.”
Some of the services provided include simple and complex dressing changes, antimicrobial collagen-based wound matrix, which assists with complicated wounds, chronic wound treatment and patient education dressing and wound care.
“We recognized the need to keep this service close to home,” explained Nate Blackford, MMC-M president. “We have skilled providers and a quality care team who have dedicated themselves to making this service available because it was the right thing to do for our patients. Treatments provided in our wound care clinic will have a very positive impact on the lives of patients.”
Patients can be referred for wound care services through a primary care provider. For questions about services, please call 660-562-5396.