MARYVILLE, Mo.— Mosaic Life Care Hospice will host a free event to help community members create their advance directives from 3-5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26 at Roger’s Pharmacy, located at 125 E. South St., according to a news release.
Two legal documents must be signed to ensure an individual’s health care wishes are met, if they are unable to speak for themselves. These documents are 1) durable power of attorney for health care, in which up to three people can be named to make decisions for someone who is unable to speak for themselves, and 2) health care directive, in which an individual can detail the type of health care they wish to have.
According to a news release
Verbal consent, a marriage certificate or a will are not sufficient documents for someone to make health care decisions.
If these documents are not signed or notarized, Missouri regulations will not allow a loved one to make health care decisions for someone who is unable to speak for themselves. This includes spouses, children and parents (if the individual is 18 or over).
According to a press release, a physician will have to make health care decisions as a legal guardianship process begins, and legal guardianship will take months and costs thousands of dollars.
At the event, the legal documents will be notarized, and participants will be given the original copies. Mosaic staff will file the paperwork to participants’ Mosaic medical record.
A medical crisis, rendering an individual too ill to make his/her own decisions, can occur at any age. These crises include car accidents and routine surgeries, a news release noted.
For more information, call Mosaic Life Care Hospice at 816-271-7190.