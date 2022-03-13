MARYVILLE, Mo. — The St. Francis Foundation has granted funds from its 2021 Gala to Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville to hire Madison Emery as a new licensed master social worker, a press release stated.
Nate Blackford, MMC-M president, said the gala has focused on raising awareness and funds for mental health initiatives in the community for the past two years.
“Historically, mental health has carried with it certain stigmas and often was simply not discussed in large groups. ... Last year’s gala, and corresponding efforts since, have cemented in our collective hearts and minds the need to continue this important effort,” Blackford said in a press release. “The COVID pandemic, in some respects, has actually resulted in 2 pandemics ... one associated with the virus and one associated with mental health. In the past year, hospital admissions for mental health-related conditions have increased by 40%. However, we know that less than 50% of individuals with a mental health condition received any treatment at all. ... Further, if you speak to virtually anyone in the education world, they will tell you story after story about the impact COVID has had on the mental health of their students ... and even that of teachers, counselors and staff.”
Blackford further described mental health in the Maryville region.
“In just the last 12 months, and in Maryville alone, 75 children have been presented to the Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville Emergency Room in behavioral or mental health crisis. Each one with their own story and their own challenges. Each one of them one of God’s children,” he said in a news release. “The truth is mental health can impact anyone at any age. ... I don’t have enough space to share detailed stories, but I can assure you that each are incredibly heartbreaking reminders of the needs we still have in our communities.”
Blackford noted the community’s history of providing care and its continued efforts to do so.
“The ministry of St. Francis began in this community 127 years ago. Today, the St. Francis Foundation exists to help ensure that people in our region can receive the help and care they need,” Blackford said. “At Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville, we are blessed to have a partner like the St. Francis Foundation, along with countless other partners and individuals in our communities. We are all committed to working together to address all the health needs in our region ... both physical and mental. Together will we rise to the challenge. Together we will continue to make our region a great place to live ...where people can enjoy a high quality of life.”
For the past month, Emery has worked at the hospital’s outpatient behavioral health clinic as a family counselor to help children and families, a press release noted.
Emery was born and raised in Maryville. She received her bachelor’s degree from Northwest Missouri State University and her master’s degree in social work from the University of Missouri - Columbia.
“Adding Madison (Emery) to the team of outpatient behavioral health clinic social workers has an immense benefit to the community and has expanded the services that the clinic and medical center is able to provide,” said Joy Heastan, director of mental health services, in a news release. “Pediatric mental health service is a large need in the community. Providing children and their families with a licensed professional to meet them where they are will help turn the mental health crisis around.”
Outpatient behavior health clinic hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To schedule an appointment call 660-562-4305.