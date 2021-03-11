MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville and the Nodaway County Health Department has begun taking vaccination appointments for those eligible in Phase 1B – Tier 3.
The next tier, which opens on March 15, includes teachers and child care workers. Additionally, critical infrastructure workers in the following fields: communications, dams, energy, food and agriculture, government, information technology, nuclear, transportation, water and wastewater.
Anyone in previous tiers is still eligible to be vaccinated. Appointments can be made at myMLC.com/vaccine. Patients should wear a mask or face shield and clothing that allows easy access to the upper arm.
The next mass vaccination event held by Mosaic and the health department is set for March 15 at the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse. Patients are not required to bring proof of insurance and insurance will not be charged.
According to the state’s online map of vaccinators approved to administer COVID-19 vaccines, there are seven vaccinators approved in Nodaway County, including those that are pooling their resources for the mass vaccination events:
- Hy-Vee
- Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville
- Mullock Health Care
- Nodaway County Health Center
- Northwest Missouri State University Wellness Services
- Rogers Pharmacy
- Walmart
Hy-Vee — hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/covid-vaccine — and Walmart — walmart.com/covidvaccine — offer online appointment schedulers for when vaccines are available. Both companies indicate on their websites that they will charge a patient’s health insurance, Medicaid or Medicare for the administration of the vaccine. Customers themselves will not be charged for the vaccine or its administration — like a copay or coinsurance — but vaccinators are allowed to charge insurance companies for the administration of the vaccine. People without health insurance are still eligible to receive the vaccine for free from these vaccinators and should follow the online process as normal.
As of Wednesday, 4,000 people have received at least one dose of a vaccine in Nodaway County, according to the state’s online vaccination dashboard at covidvaccine.mo.gov/data. Of those, 2,657 have been fully vaccinated. That data includes anyone who received a vaccine at a Nodaway County event, not just Nodaway County residents. In addition, it is unclear if those numbers include vaccinations administered by private entities that do not publicly report vaccination data, or numbers from entities that receive vaccines directly from the federal government rather than through distribution by the state.
Case numbers
New cases of COVID-19 have risen slightly over the past week.
As of March 8, the most recent public data available, the health department has reported 2,245 confirmed cases and 355 probable cases, for a total of 2,600. Of those, 2,546 have been released from isolation. One is currently hospitalized, and 166 have been hospitalized overall. Twenty-three have died.
The health department has reported 31 active cases of COVID-19.
Of the 20 new cases recorded since the last update in this newspaper that included data as of March 2, most have come from younger age groups: 0-9: 1; 10-19: 3; 20-29: 11; 30-39: 2; 40-49: 1; 50-59: 2
Approximately 1 in 8 Nodaway County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began last spring.