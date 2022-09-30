This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Clarence Green, interim president of Northwest, speaks during a press conference outside Martindale Hall on Tuesday to announce a partnership with Mosaic Life Care that will help renovate the third floor of the building.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mosaic Life Care and Northwest Missouri State University announced on Tuesday that Mosaic will donate $250,000 to the renovation of the university’s Martindale Hall, home to the School of Health Science and Wellness.
The donation will be used specifically for a $1.3 million plan to renovate the third floor of Martindale Hall. The project will target a 4,260-square-foot section that includes multipurpose space and storage areas, along with adding academic laboratory spaces to support nursing, human services and school counseling programs as well as faculty and staff offices.
Clarence Green, interim president of Northwest, said Martindale Hall — constructed in 1926 and last renovated in the 1970s — is the university’s “number one project.”
“The School of Health Science produces employees for a job sector that is in very high demand in the health care field,” he said during a press conference held outside the building on Tuesday. “Also this project and this renovation will allow us to really improve our services that we offer and offer those services in a more engaging atmosphere.”
Mike Poore, CEO of Mosaic Life Care, said the partnership with Northwest is an investment in the future of health care during a time when health care professionals are in short supply.
“This donation is a continued partnership to help … educate and nurture future health caregivers within the academic laboratory spaces that will support nursing students to help us meet the need as well as counseling and social workers,” Poore said.
The university aims to raise $1 million from donors for the third-floor renovation, which is the first phase of a larger, $17 million update to the building as a whole. The state’s General Assembly has pledged $8.5 million for the project, but the university must match the rest by December 2024, Green said.
“I believe both of our organizations are focused on continuing to make this community a great place to live and work, and I do believe we’ll do so by growing our collective workforce together,” said Nate Blackford, president of Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville and a Northwest alum. “And this is a huge step in that direction. So thank you to the university and thank you to Mosaic — as a community member and as someone who used to run around in this gymnasium — I’m very, very excited about the future.”