MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mosaic Life Care and Northwest Missouri State University announced on Tuesday that Mosaic will donate $250,000 to the renovation of the university’s Martindale Hall, home to the School of Health Science and Wellness.

The donation will be used specifically for a $1.3 million plan to renovate the third floor of Martindale Hall. The project will target a 4,260-square-foot section that includes multipurpose space and storage areas, along with adding academic laboratory spaces to support nursing, human services and school counseling programs as well as faculty and staff offices.

9-29-22 Martindale Hall 6.jpg
Clarence Green, interim president of Northwest, speaks during a press conference outside Martindale Hall on Tuesday to announce a partnership with Mosaic Life Care that will help renovate the third floor of the building.
9-29-22 Martindale Hall 2.jpg
Mike Poore, CEO of Mosaic Life Care, speaks during a press conference on Tuesday outside of Martindale Hall on Northwest Missouri State University’s campus announcing a $250,000 donation from the hospital system for renovations to the facility.
