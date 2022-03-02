MARYVILLE, Mo. — An emergency medicine doctor addressed the racial disparities in health care, race in academic medicine and historical Black figures in health care on Wednesday, Feb. 23, in the J.W. Jones Student Union on the campus of Northwest Missouri State University.
Dr. Mercy Dickson, with Mosaic Life Care, spoke about academic medicine. She questioned when the health care education system will start taking accountability for the biased way that race is approached in medicine. She said, that in general, Black patients are prescribed less pain medication than white patients. Dickson referenced a 2016 study where 40 percent of first- and second-year medical students believed that Black people had thicker skin, and thus felt less pain.
Dickson acknowledged that the health care system is flawed for not only Black people, but also poor people in general, and Black people carry a disproportionate amount of these disparities. She addressed how people assume that the Black community should be able to overcome these disparities, as they say other minorities groups have. Dickson said that’s not the problem.
“The grave issue is that it is one-sided,” she said. “It heavily places blame on the wronged, and often minimizes the nuances of Black history in America, including how groups arrived and how much effort was put into developing a system with the intention to oppress and exclude Black people.”
Dickson discussed how there was a pseudo-scientific belief that there was scientific evidence to justify slavery and the unfair treatment of Black people in health care.
“Over centuries colonial and racist ideologies created systems, even after the abolishment of slavery, through things such as the Jim Crow era that intentionally created a health care system that was built specifically to keep Black people from getting optimal health care,” Dickson said to a crowd of around 115 people.
Justin Mallett, assistant vice president of diversity and inclusion, whose organization sponsored the speech, addressed how these disparities in health care affect people from all identities.
“Although we’re talking about Black History Month, health disparities affect a lot of different identities, whether it’s race, gender, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status, etc.,” Mallett said. “But right now, we have this enhanced focus on race, and we see all these disparities that affect our Black community.”
According to Dickson, the way to begin to make these shifts to a more equitable health care system is by first collecting data. Another step is to get a more balanced sense of history to understand where we come from, what we can correct, and what we can avoid repeating. She recommended supporting Black businesses and ideas. Dickson said that the way medicine and health care in terms of race are taught needs to be restructured.
“We as providers in medicine should learn about where these disparities exist. You as a patient should learn about where these disparities exist so you can know when you see them,” Dickson said. “Then we need to be intentional in our efforts, to at the very least, not perpetuate them.”
Education major McKynna Newbury spoke about her role as a future educator to eliminate racial disparities.
“As hard as it is to go out of your comfort zone and speak up and ask questions, it is very important,” said Newbury. “It is the first step to becoming more aware and knowing more about our peers and their backgrounds.”
Dickson talked about historical figures who have contributed to health care in the U.S. First, she named Charles Drew, founder of blood banking. He quit his job as the director of the American Red Cross when the agency insisted on segregating African American blood. James Durham was born into slavery but eventually bought his freedom and opened a medical practice in New Orleans. Rebecca Lee Crumpler was the first Black female physician in the U.S.
Naomi Daugherty is a public relations major at Northwest Missouri State University.