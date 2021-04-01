MARYVILLE, Mo. — As of Tuesday, more than a quarter of all Nodaway County residents have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the state’s online COVID-19 dashboard, 5,566 Nodaway County residents have initiated a COVID-19 vaccine regimen — about 25.2 percent of county residents.
Of those, 3,666 have been fully vaccinated.
As of March 29, the most recent public data available at the time of publication, the health department has reported 2,283 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 370 probable cases, for a total of 2,653. Of those, 2,614 have been released from isolation. None are currently hospitalized, and 168 have been hospitalized overall. Twenty-three have died.