MARYVILLE, Mo. — Next month, local residents will have the opportunity to take their families to a free movie night under the stars.
Moonlight Movie Night, hosted by Northwest Audio Visual and Rapid Elite, will be held in the Downtown Pocket Park on Saturday, Aug. 26. Last year, the movie for this event was shown on a 33-foot screen at Bearcat Stadium.
This year’s movie to be shown is “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and will start at dusk. Local businesses will be in attendance to sell snacks, including Kool Kats, Pop Henry’s Kettle Corn and even some old-fashioned ice cream.
“We’re looking forward to it,” said Brett McLain, owner of Northwest Audio Visual.
Information about the event can be found on the event’s Facebook page. Those interested in sponsoring Moonlight Movie Night can reach out to McLain for more information.