MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that the Mozingo Creek Bridge replacement project is on schedule and U.S. Highway 136 is slated to reopen to traffic on or before Sunday, May 1.
According to a news release, the project to replace it and the Long Branch Bridge will reach a milestone where crews from Phillips Hardy, Inc., will shift east to the Long Branch Bridge located between Liberty and Mahogony roads.
The replacement of the Long Branch Bridge is expected to begin Monday, May 2 and continue through August. That project will be done in stages with half the bridge being constructed at a time, MoDOT noted.
While the road will remain open, it will be narrowed to one 11-foot lane. Motorists will be directed through the one-lane work zone by temporary traffic signals and delays should be expected.
Last rehabilitated in 1940, the bridges located east of Maryville, will be brought up to current standards as part of Gov. Mike Parson’s #351 million Focus on Bridges program.
For more information, visit modot.org//nodaway-county-us-route-136-bridge-projects.