MARYVILLE, Mo. — Two of the four bridge replacements on State Highway 46 west of Maryville (Big Slough Bridge, Florida Creek Bridge, Stream Bridge and White Cloud Creek Bridge) are now complete.
According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, contractors from Boone Construction Co., working with MoDOT, have reopened the Florida Creek and Stream bridges, located west of State Route AB on Wednesday afternoon.
All four bridges are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.
The replacements of the White Cloud and Big Slough Creek bridges, located east of Route AB, are expected to be complete by the end of November. Barricades and detour signs will remain in place until the completion of the final two bridges.
During the bridge replacements, motorists should utilize the signed detour on U.S. Highways 71 and 136, and State Highway 113 or Route AB to travel around the closures. MoDOT urges drivers to stay alert and pay attention to all roadway signing and barricades.