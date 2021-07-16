MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation announced it will hold another virtual and call-in public meeting to gather community feedback regarding the revised plans for the Nodaway County U.S. Highway 136 Mozingo Creek and Long Branch bridge replacement projects.
The projects are currently scheduled to be let for contractor bidding in November.
The bridges, located east of Maryville, were last rehabilitated in 1940. The replacement project will bring both bridge structures and surrounding guardrail up to current standards, MoDOT said in a press release. These bridges are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, MoDOT has three avenues by which members of the public may ask questions or leave comments beginning Sunday, July 18, through Saturday, July 24: by visiting the projects’ virtual public meeting space, participating in one of three planned call-in sessions or mailing in your comments.
The virtual public meeting space can be accessed at modot.org/nodaway-county-us-route-136-bridge-projects. There, visitors can find project information, video, detour route plans, a webform to leave comments or ask questions and a way to sign up for project-specific email updates.
The three call-in sessions will be held on Tuesday, July 20 from 11 a.m.-noon and again from 4-5:30 p.m., and on Thursday, July 22, from 4-6 p.m. Interested participants should call 816-387-2483 during those times to have an individual conversation with the project manager. If the line is busy, MoDOT asks callers to leave a message or call back later.
Mailed questions or comments should be sent to: U.S. Route 136 Bridge Replacement Projects Comments at Missouri Department of Transportation, 3602 North Belt Highway, St. Joseph, MO 64506
All mailed questions or comments should be postmarked by July 24.