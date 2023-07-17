MoDOT logo

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Though it’s been a drier start to summer than usual, seasonal growth along Missouri’s roadways still needs to be mowed. The Missouri Department of Transportation urges motorists to use caution when encountering tractor mowers near the shoulders of interstates and other busy roadways.

“Mowing roadsides increases visibility for motorists along Missouri roadways,” said MoDOT State Maintenance Director Natalie Roark. “We ask motorists to please watch out for our crews and help keep them safe too. Pay attention, slow down when approaching mowing crews, and never drive distracted.”

