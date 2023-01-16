USDOT Human Trafficking art

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, marking the anniversary of the passage of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000. The Missouri Department of Transportation has joined forces with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement to combat the crime of human trafficking in the Show-Me State.

“Human trafficking remains a growing concern in Missouri, particularly along the interstate corridors,” MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna, said in a release. “That makes uniting the efforts of everyone in the transportation sector of vital importance in combatting this rapidly expanding criminal enterprise.”

