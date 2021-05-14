MARYVILLE, Mo. — Two Maryville Middle School students entered different MCTM math contests and moved up to the next level of competitions.
Sixth grader Shuvayu Goswami chose to use Spoofhound Academy to complete his school work this year, and in March he participated in the MCTM Elementary (grades 4-6) Regional Contest, online March 6.
The test consists of Number Sense, Sprint and Target tests. Goswami placed fifth in the Number Sense test, which qualified him to move on to the state level contest. He was to attend the virtual contest for the Missouri State MCTM Elementary Championship on May 8.
Eighth grader Raymond Zhao participated in the virtual Regional MCTM Middle School Contest, on March 13. The contest consists of Sprint, Target and Team tests. He placed fifth in the Target which qualified him to move onto the state contest.
Zhao participated in the MCTM Middle School State Contest on March 20. He received first place in the Target test, second place in the Sprint test and placed second in eighth grade with his individual overall score. Zhao will move on to the next round, the virtual National MCTM math contest set for June 26.