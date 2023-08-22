Mosaic Stroke Care 8-17

Shown in the front row, from left: Mikayla Bendig, RN; Lori Force, RN and stroke coordinator; Sally Bomar, MD; Paula Goodridge, APRN; back row: Jared Norman, DO; Nate Blackford, president of Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville; Jeff Lloyd, RN; Ethan Miller, RN.

 SUBMITTED BY MOSAIC MEDICAL CENTER - MARYVILLE

MARYVILLE, Mo. — According to the American Heart Association, people who live in rural communities live an average of three years fewer than their urban counterparts, have a 40 percent higher likelihood of developing heart disease and face a 30 percent increased risk for stroke mortality — gaps that have grown for the past two decades.

According to a news release, Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville is committed to changing that.

