JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Veterans Commission Chairman Tim Noonan met with staff members at all seven MVC Veterans Homes and headquarters.
According to a news release, the town hall meetings were a way to say “Thank you” for the work on the frontlines and to communicate the commitment the commission has to work together to improve the MVC.
“At every level, I saw and heard from people who define hero: putting yourself at risk to serve others,” said Noonan in the news release. “Here, small, daily acts of selflessness are the hallmark of the team.”
During the meetings, he reviewed the root cause and corrective actions from a recent Armstrong Teasdale LLP report and received candid and constructive feedback. Noonan also said they discussed plans on how to move forward as an organization to provide the best care for veterans.
“The frontline is where the complexity, speed and relentlessness of the COVID outbreak was most profound,” he said. “Understaffed teams received changing guidance that contributed to the impact. Staffing issues are directly correlated to pay practices and the demand for talent, not only in our homes, but in every health care outfit in the state and country. We need to take care of the frontline and they will take care of our veterans. We need to listen to the frontline caregivers and make it easier for them do their clinical work.”
As part of the review in the COVID-19 response of the Missouri Veterans Commission, Armstrong Teasdale, the national law firm chosen to conduct the review, presented its findings via a videoconference presentation as part of a MVC open meeting held on Dec. 11. The Independent Investigation Report of Missouri Veterans Homes was completed and released on Nov. 16. This independent, external investigation was prompted by COVID-19 outbreaks in MVC Veterans Homes and it was ordered by Governor Mike Parson. More than 100 people attended the videoconference presentation.
Before closing the meeting, Noonan stated the MVC owns and is accountable for the failures identified in the review and that change and reform has already begun. He stated that each recommendation will be tracked and results will be shared publicly. Finally, Noonan stated that the MVC needs to ensure a strong financial and governance foundation to meet the needs of current and future generations of veterans.
“Our hearts break for the veterans and their families as well as the frontline team who take care of our veterans,” he said. “We will do better.”
The MVC External Review Report is available for the public to view on the MVC website here.