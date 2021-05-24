SKIDMORE, Mo. — While the city of Skidmore’s nearly three-year court battle with city resident Rick Stanton is nearing a close, a new case is set to be heard Wednesday, June 16 in Judge Robert Rice’s courtroom.
The case that originated in 2019 with Stanton filing against the city of Skidmore alleging the city was selectively prosecuting him for property blocking an alleyway is finally nearing a conclusion. On Jan. 12, the Western District Court of Appeals affirmed part of an earlier finding for the city by Judge Corey Herron and reversed the city’s counterclaim sending that portion of the case back to the Nodaway County Circuit Court.
On Jan. 27, Stanton filed to have the case transferred to the Missouri Supreme Court. Two months later in March that request was denied. On May 5, the case was dispensed with.
The city’s attorney handling the case, Jean Maneke, withdrew on May 6 to allow new city attorney Miles B. Figg to appear on behalf of Skidmore.
As of May, the city of Skidmore has changed tactics shifting fully into offense. Filed on March 2 by Figg, the city’s case alleges Stanton is illegally parked in a residential street/alley.
The alley is more often than not filled with junk collected and hauled by Stanton for what he told The Forum in 2019 is his job, salvage.
In numerous Skidmore Board of Aldermen meetings and through nearly 100 percent turnover in city leadership, the amount of junk stored on Stanton’s properties has been a major topic of discussion, but not more so than other properties. The city has taken steps to overhaul its nuisance and junkyard ordinances, not only to combat the salvaged junk, but also focus on beautifying the city, one weed-filled ditch and leaning flagpole at a time.
Recently, the city placed new benches and picnic tables for use at city parks through a Missouri Department of Natural Resources grant.
At the Thursday, May 13 Skidmore city meeting, Figg addressed the Stanton case noting that even though the appeal is resolved, the city’s fight isn’t exactly finished. He plans to proceed seeking judicial certification of an amount that is owed to the city.
According to online court records, the plea is scheduled to be heard at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16 in Judge Rice’s courtroom, located at 305 N. Main St. in Maryville.