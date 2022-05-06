SEDALIA, Mo. — Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe announced that 46 youths, selected from Missouri 4-H and FFA State Fair exhibitors, will be awarded scholarships by the Missouri State Fair and the Youth in Agriculture committee.
According to a press release, scholarship applicants were evaluated in a variety of areas including Missouri State Fair participation, GPA, community involvement and leadership roles.
Area youths chosen to receive $1,500 scholarships, sponsored by YIA supporters, are Lexi Craig, Stanberry; Cole Henderson, Gallatin; Jesse Huber-Bethards, Trenton; Curtis Humphreys, Fulton; Clara Leamer, Chillicothe; Jenna Reeter, Trenton; Katherine Rogers, Bethany; Karlee Shewey, Gower; and Braelyn Windham, Maysville.
These students are seeking higher education at a university or college of their choice and will be recognized on April 22 during the annual State FFA Convention in Columbia, a news release stated.
For a complete list of recipients, visit bit.ly/MOStateFairAwards.
Since 1992, the YIA committee has awarded 761 scholarships totaling $875,000. A press release mentioned the committee is comprised of volunteers from across the state who work throughout the year to raise funds for the annual Sale of Champions auction and scholarships.
The scholarship program is funded by YIA sponsors, the Missouri State Fair Foundation and Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners/Sydenstricker Genetics, a press release noted. Additionally, those who buy livestock in the annual Sale of Champions provide support for the scholarships because a portion of each animal’s total sale value is allocated to the program.
To view lists of sponsors and buyers, visit bit.ly/SponsorsandBuyers.
According to a news release, the 120th Missouri State Fair, themed “Buckets of Fun,” will be held Aug. 11-21 in Sedalia.
This year’s Sale of Champions auction will be Saturday, Aug. 20, in the Lowell Mohler Assembly Hall at the fairgrounds.
For more information about the 2022 fair, follow the Missouri State Fair on Facebook and Twitter or call 1-800-422-3247.