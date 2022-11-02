Deer crossing road

A deer crosses the road in front of a car. Missouri now ranks 14th in the country for potential animal collisions.

 COPYRIGHT © 2008 DON DEBOLD

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri has creeped up a notch in state rankings for deer collisions. According to a report from State Farm Insurance, the Show-Me State now ranks 14th in the country for potential animal collisions — up from number 15 last year — with a 1 in 74 chance of hitting an animal while driving.

The Missouri Department of Transportation reminds motorists that there are several options that can be taken when a deer/vehicle collision results in the death of the animal.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags