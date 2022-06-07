MARYVILLE, Mo. — Friends and family gathered in Maryville this weekend to honor the longest-serving known member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks.
Surrounded by fellow Elks, Jack Willhoyte, 96, received a resolution from the Missouri House of Representatives during a small ceremony at Parkdale Manor senior living center on Saturday.
“He’s just a wonderful man to have around,” said Pat Nelson, who headed the effort to have Willhoyte recognized for his long service as an Elk.
At 21, Willhoyte joined the Elks in 1948 — later serving as Exalted Ruler of the Maryville lodge in 1968, as district deputy to the state president of the organization and as district deputy to the Grand Exalted Ruler from 1972-73. During Saturday’s ceremony, all smiles and in good spirits, Willhoyte said his work as an Elk was very “rewarding.”
“It feels good,” a surprised Willhoyte told The Forum of the recognition from the House. “I didn’t realize I was getting all this.”
Nelson said that while at a state convention last year, he asked around to see if any of the other lodges around the state had ever had any member serve as long as Willhoyte, who entered his 75th calendar year in the organization this year. Though there’s not an official record, Nelson said no one was able to remember anyone else who had been a member for more than 62 years.
That’s when Nelson decided to ask Rep. Allen Andrews to have the Missouri House pass a resolution honoring Willhoyte.
Nelson said Willhoyte was always eager to lend a helping hand, serving on several committees and overseeing the remodeling of the Elks’ building in Maryville. After retirement, Willhoyte, a carpenter, didn’t slow down much, helping Nelson build houses because he had the time to help.
“He just deserves the recognition,” Nelson said.
The full text of the resolution is below.
Whereas, it is with special pleasure that the members of the Missouri House of Representatives pause to recognize an outstanding Missouri citizen who has long distinguished himself as a leader of his community; and
Whereas, Jack N. Willhoyte, a treasured resident of Maryville, Missouri, is to be commended for his many years of exceptional service and dedication to the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks; and
Whereas, Jack Willhoyte has served as Exalted Ruler of the Maryville Lodge, the Lodge’s highest position, and as a member of several committees, District Deputy to the Elk Missouri State President, and District Deputy to the Grand Exalted Ruler of the Elks; and
Whereas, Jack Willhoyte joined the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks in 1948 at the age of twenty-one, and has spent seventy-six years serving the organization as a member of many committees to raise money for veterans and children’s charities and overseeing the Lodge’s remodeling project; and
Whereas, a retired carpenter, Jack Willhoyte has been blessed with the love and admiration of his wonderful family which includes his devoted wife, the late Phyllis Willhoyte; his two daughters, Debra Parman and Pam Nelson; his three grandchildren, Matt, Amy, and Sarah; and his two great-grandchildren, Blakely and Levon:
Now, therefore, be it resolved that we, the members of the Missouri House of Representatives, One Hundred First General Assembly, join in extending our most hearty congratulations to Jack Willhoyte at this proud moment of well-deserved distinction; and
Be it further resolved that the Chief Clerk of the Missouri House of Representatives be instructed to prepare a properly inscribed copy of this resolution for Jack N. Willhoyte.