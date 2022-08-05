MDC logo

The Missouri Department of Conservation is seeking public feedback through Aug. 8 as it revises its surveillance and management plan for chronic wasting disease, an illness that is fatal to deer. The plan could potentially change deer hunting regulations. To read and comment on the plan, visit MDC’s website.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation is seeking public feedback as it revises its surveillance and management plan — and potentially its deer hunting regulations — for a disease that is fatal to deer.

Chronic wasting disease is a fatal, contagious disease of white-tailed deer and other members of the deer family, known as cervids. According to a news release, the disease is fatal to deer and there is no known cure, treatment or vaccine.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags