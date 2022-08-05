JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation is seeking public feedback as it revises its surveillance and management plan — and potentially its deer hunting regulations — for a disease that is fatal to deer.
Chronic wasting disease is a fatal, contagious disease of white-tailed deer and other members of the deer family, known as cervids. According to a news release, the disease is fatal to deer and there is no known cure, treatment or vaccine.
The disease can be spread from deer to deer through direct contact and when deer encounter the disease-causing agent after it has entered the environment from an infected deer.
According to MDC, the disease poses a direct threat to the health of Missouri’s deer population, making efforts to manage the disease critically important.
MDC developed its first CWD Surveillance and Management Plan after detecting the first cases of the disease in 2010 in north-central Missouri. Following the detection of CWD in other areas of the state, MDC updated its plan in 2015. MDC is again revising its plan in order to manage the disease as CWD is detected in new areas and grows more prominent in areas it already exists in.
“With the changes we’re seeing in the distribution of CWD in our state, it’s important that our approach to disease surveillance and management adapts as well,” said Jason Isabelle, MDC cervid program supervisor.
The main areas of focus within the plan call for continued disease surveillance throughout the state, ensuring hunter service testing demands are met, communication, applied research is conducted, disease distribution in affected areas is monitored and management actions to limit further spread of the disease are applied, a news release stated.
As part of the plan revision, MDC is considering some changes to deer-hunting regulations for the 2023 deer-hunting season. Proposed regulation changes include increasing the maximum number of firearms antlerless deer hunting permits a hunter can fill from two to four in select counties, creating a three-day early antlerless portion of firearms deer season in select counties that would begin on a Friday in early-to-mid October, and creating a five-day CWD portion of firearms deer season in select CWD Management Zone counties that would begin the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.
“The proposed changes to deer hunting regulations are designed to offer hunters greater opportunities to harvest deer to help manage CWD and assist with meeting deer-management goals,” said Isabelle. “Hunting is the primary tool to achieve deer population goals and hunters play a critically important role in helping to manage CWD.”
According to MDC, white-tailed deer are an extremely important wildlife resource of the state and deer hunting is tremendously popular. Each year, nearly half a million hunters head to Missouri woods in pursuit of deer. This represents a tremendous boon to Missouri’s economy and supports thousands of jobs, a press release noted. Deer are also a favorite species for photographers and wildlife viewers, attracting thousands of visitors annually to Missouri’s public lands.
For more information on CWD and MDC’s efforts to manage CWD in Missouri, visit mdc.mo.gov/cwdplan. Through Aug. 8 on the same website, individuals may also read and comment on the draft CWD Surveillance and Management Plan’s goals, objectives and proposed changes to deer hunting regulations.