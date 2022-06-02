JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Stone salvaged from the recent Missouri State Capitol exterior stone repair project will be auctioned beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 3, at 1635 Industrial Drive in Jefferson City.
According to a news release, the salvaged stone is Burlington Limestone from the capitol’s exterior, which was originally mined from the quarries of Carthage in the southwest corner of Missouri.
Stones have been placed on pallets. They will be auctioned by the pallet to the highest bidder.
The bulk of the auction will feature large paver stones, ranging in size from 24-by-24-by-2 inches to 36-by-36-by-2 inches. A news release said there would also be a variety of architectural cut stones, base stones, capstones and a few decorative or specialty carved pieces.
To see example photos of the lots, visit bit.ly/StoneAuctionPhotos. Lots may also be viewed in person the morning of the auction prior to live bidding.
Accepted payments include Apple Pay, cash or checks made out to the Friends of the Missouri State Capitol. A receipt indicating proof of payment will be provided, which will be required when picking up purchased lots of stone.
The funds raised from the auction will be used by the Missouri State Capitol Commission for the continued preservation of the state capitol, the grounds and the world-class art in the building.
For more information about the event or the details of picking up purchases, visit the Missouri State Capitol Commission website at bit.ly/CapitolStoneAuction.