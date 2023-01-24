2020 In the News (copy)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — More than 455,000 Missourians left high school without earning a diploma. Now, through a new program from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, those adults will have the opportunity to finish high school 100 percent online and at no cost through the Missouri Workforce Diploma Program.

According to a news release, Graduation Alliance has been selected as an adult high school diploma provider, made possible with the passage of SB 718 by the 101st Missouri General Assembly. This program offers Missouri adults age 21 and older the opportunity to earn their diploma for free while completing their coursework online. Adult students will also receive support from teachers, 24/7 tutors and a personal academic coach who monitors pace and progress.

