IMG_1864.jpg
Buy Now

The Maryville High School Marching Spoofhounds perform in the school gym Friday afternoon during a preview event for friends and family.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville R-II Director of Bands Benoit Gauthier started this year’s Marching Spoofhounds family and friends preview with thanks to all who have helped the band during camp, which ended on Friday, Aug. 4.

“It is a big endeavor to perform as a band, so we’d like to thank a group of people that have proved invaluable in their help these past few weeks,” he said.

IMG_1871.jpg
Buy Now

Maryville High School Marching Band Drum Major Kaitlyn Brown directs the band from the stands during Friday’s preview for friends and family.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags