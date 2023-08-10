This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville R-II Director of Bands Benoit Gauthier started this year’s Marching Spoofhounds family and friends preview with thanks to all who have helped the band during camp, which ended on Friday, Aug. 4.
“It is a big endeavor to perform as a band, so we’d like to thank a group of people that have proved invaluable in their help these past few weeks,” he said.
From 2023 graduates Tyler Jones and Clara Viau who returned to help during the summer before heading off to school, to the R-II custodial and maintenance staff and school administration who accommodated band rehearsals even while they’re preparing the buildings for the first day of school on Aug. 22.
Gauthier said the district brought in Maddie Fenimore, an expert in clarinet and drum major technique, to help the band during its two-week summer camp.
Color guard sponsor Alyssa Pace wrote, drilled and rehearsed routines and put the Spoofhound color guard through its paces during band camp. At Friday’s performance the guard performed to the song “This is What Losing Someone Feels Like,” performed by JVKE.
Gauthier also thanked new assistant band director Ryan Edwards, who also performed with the band on snare drum during Friday’s preview.
“We’re so proud of the work ethic of the students and how they always have a positive attitude,” Gauthier said.
“Especially with the adversities of the weather, they persevered like no other,” Edwards said, noting there were a couple last-minute pivots that the students got right behind and handled like champs.
Entitled “Metamorphosis,” by Luke McMillan, the band’s field show lasts 6-and-a-half minutes and features three movements.
It takes the listener on a journey through music inspired by master composers. From Movement 1 inspired by The Metamorphosis Suite by Philip Glass, through “The Transformation” by McMillan and ending with “Variations on a Theme by Haydn” by Johannes Brahms, the show also offers some band members an opportunity to show off their skills down in front.
Enzo Coniglio, a part of the front ensemble, kicked off the second movement with some synth sounds on the keyboard. Kya Komorech stayed busy during the third movement leading the way on the marimba.
Three students performed a trio during the third movement. During the actual field show it will be a quartet, Gauthier told The Forum.
Originally a solo, a foursome got together during their lunch breaks during the first week of camp and put together a quartet to feature more students during the field show, comprised of Claire McKim, tuba; Isaiah Schieber, alto saxophone; Mallory Coffelt, trumpet; and Aydnn King, clarinet.
“They went in there and started practicing it,” Gauthier said. “They made it a quartet themselves because they were playing it together. They harmonized it on their own.”