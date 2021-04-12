MARYVILLE, Mo. — Dannen Merrill and John McBride were sworn in Monday for their first meeting as Maryville City Council members.
The council also unanimously reappointed Tye Parsons as mayor pro tem and Benjamin Lipiec as mayor.
Merrill and McBride replaced Jason McDowell, who had been on the council since 2015, and Matt Johnson, who was first elected in 2018. Neither ran for reelection this April.
On behalf of city staff, City Manager Greg McDanel thanked the two outgoing council members before the new duo was sworn in.
“They have been instrumental over the last six and three years respectively, involved in about every single large-scale project and community opportunity that we’ve had, from outdoor recreation to public safety,” McDanel said. “We want to sincerely say thank you for your time. We appreciate your support over the years; we hope that you’re going to be a part of the community going forward in whatever opportunity that you see fit, but we also want to thank your families for the sacrifices in time that we’ve taken from them with you.”
Merrill, whose 975 votes were the most for a City Council candidate since 1999, reiterated his central campaign platform after Monday’s meeting: fiscal responsibility.
“As (McBride) and I said in the campaign, we both were trying to really shore up the budget,” Merrill told The Forum. “And not that the budget is off, just reprioritize some things.”
McBride also emphasized the major focuses of his campaign.
“We were both elected to represent the citizens of Maryville, and I want to do that to the best of my ability,” McBride said. “And again, you’ve heard me thump that drum a lot about infrastructure, and I kind of want to stay on top of that, and just get feedback from the community in general on that.”
In the past, McBride has been critical of city staff, in particular McDanel, with whom council members often work closely.
In a Facebook post and comments made in December, McBride called a press release issued by McDanel about how the compound geosmin was affecting water quality “inadequate,” and characterized it as a “half-hearted attempt at damage control.”
A month earlier, in comments made in late November, McBride said that McDanel’s job is to “‘manage’ not dictate and manifest his own personal agenda to improve his resume.”
“He has an agenda that I feel is more resume based(sic) on his own self interests and future,” another comment written by McBride said. “The people who live, work and own businesses here should be represented by those who have these people’s best interest at heart. Not a self serving agenda.”
On Monday, McBride said his opinion will not get in the way of doing what he thinks will be best for his constituents.
“You know what, I can have my opinion,” McBride said of his past comments about city staff. “But the facts will play themselves out moving forward. I think we’re here for the people of Maryville — and hopefully everybody is. … We’re entitled to (our) opinions. I don’t want that to interfere with my job on the City Council. I’m representing the people, so, I’m not going to be looking for an agenda, I guess.”
McBride said he’s ready to work with city staff, including McDanel, and doesn’t foresee any issues “as long as everybody does what they’re supposed to do.”
“I think accountability’s important across the board, starting from the city manager all the way down to the City Council,” McBride told The Forum. “I guess that’s where I’m at on it. Accountability is important. Moving forward, this is day one for both (McBride and Merrill). We’ve just got to move forward and shoot for accountability on all levels — on our level personally and from the city manager as well.”
Additional road repairs
Another $28,550 in road repairs were approved by the council on Monday, adding to the more than $252,000 in asphalt mill and overlay projects approved three weeks ago.
The city will add the following repairs to that list:
- First and Prairie streets (south side of intersection) - Mill and 2-inch overlay for 1,625 square feet ($4,800)
- 13th and Walnut streets (water leak) - Mill and 2-inch overlay for 1,500 square feet, 4-inch overlay for removal and replacement of 300 square feet ($5,400)
- U.S. Post Office alley - Mill and 2-inch overlay for 5,580 square feet
- First and Mattie streets (water leak) - Mill and 2-inch overlay for 1,120 square feet, 4-inch overlay for removal and replacement of 300 square feet ($4,400)
- First and Depot streets - Mill and 2-inch overlay for 2,055 square feet ($5,200)
The city expects Keller Construction will get started on the asphalt mill and overlay projects within the next two weeks.
Police vehicle purchase
The council on Monday approved the purchase of a 2021 Ford Police Interceptor SUV from Tri-State Ford Lincoln in Maryville for up to $38,878.64.
In February, the council approved the purchase of two new patrol vehicles to replace high mileage ones, but because of supply chain issues, the vehicles have not arrived. The vehicle approved for purchase by the council Monday will replace a vehicle that was totaled in a crash with a suspect in January. Consequently, McDanel said the police department’s vehicle fleet has been shorthanded.
The vehicle approved for purchase Monday is already on the lot at Tri-State, however, so McDanel and Police Chief Ron Christian recommended making the purchase immediately.
After accounting for about $13,000 paid out in the insurance settlement from the January collision, about $25,000 remained unaccounted for in the budget to purchase the vehicle. McDanel said that salary savings and other adjustments to the general fund will make up more than $20,000 of that. The remaining $4,403.14 will come from the general fund.