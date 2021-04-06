MARYVILLE, Mo. — Dannen Merrill and John McBride will join the Maryville City Council, the two top vote-getters in Tuesday’s municipal election.
The unofficial results announced Tuesday evening had Merrill ahead with 975 votes and McBride with 836. Ashlee Hendrix received 758 votes, followed by Tim Jackson with 562.
Merrill’s total of 975 votes appears to be the most votes cast for a City Council candidate since at least 2014.
“You know the citizens of Maryville spoke, and I spoke many times about being fiscally conservative and looking at how the budget can be changed to spend more money on primary focuses of government, and that’s how people voted today,” Merrill said. “And I’m very happy to see that, and I’m happy to take on this new role and do what I can to make that happen.”
McBride, too, told The Forum he’s excited to begin his term on the council.
“Humbled sir,” McBride said in a Facebook message Tuesday night. “Ready to go to work for the people of Maryville!”
Merrill and McBride will replace outgoing council members Jason McDowell and Matt Johnson.
Full unofficial results will be posted to MaryvilleForum.com for all races when they become available.