Inaugural members of the Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board of Trustees plan to ask local counties for funding.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

ALBANY, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board will look to county commissions for seed money to begin its essential operations.

Board members agreed on the course of action during the body’s second meeting held last week in Albany.

