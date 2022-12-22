ALBANY, Mo. — The Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board will look to county commissions for seed money to begin its essential operations.
Board members agreed on the course of action during the body’s second meeting held last week in Albany.
Robert Rice, associate judge of the Fourth Circuit Court who has been serving as an adviser to the board in its early stages, suggested asking the participating county commissions for initial funding through the commissions’ allocations of federal American Rescue Plan Act money. Like the board’s makeup, the Rescue Plan funding request would be broken down proportionally by county population, with the largest request of $40,000 going to the Nodaway County Commission and $30,000 split among Holt, Gentry and Worth counties.
The seed money would be used for initial costs like hiring an attorney to advise the board. Right now, Bev Jones, an attorney from Atchison County — whose county commissioners opted not to participate in the board — has been actively working with the board and was the chief author of its bylaws, but is not getting paid. She would likely be retained once the board has money to pay her.
Rice said that a request for Rescue Plan funds might be more positively received since the money would not be coming out of counties’ general revenues and affect other existing funding targets the counties might have had in mind.
In part, Atchison County commissioners said that they did not want to participate because they were wary of the possibility of being obligated to make unexpected financial contributions to the board.
The board lacks a dedicated funding source, but one of the first tasks facing members is studying a feasible tax allowed by state statute that could be placed on the ballot in each participating county.
- Rice said the board received its first donation: In August, Rice received the inaugural Raymond L. Ottman University Police Department Community Service Award from the Northwest Missouri State University Police Department. The award also came with $250, which Rice said has been donated to the board.
- Rice cited a report from Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville that said about 500 children over the past year came into MMC-M’s emergency room seeking mental health services.