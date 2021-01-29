MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Early Childhood Center has scheduled its preschool enrollment for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1 through Friday, Feb. 5 at the center, 418 E. Second St.
According to a school news release, children are required to be at least 3 years old before Aug. 1, 2021 and participate in a developmental screening on March 15 to be eligible to attend preschool during the 2021-2022 school year.
The preschool program consists of five full-day weeks with days starting at 7:55 a.m. and ending at 2:35 p.m.
Opportunities for free preschool classrooms will be available again. Two classrooms will have no charge and two classrooms will be tuition based.
Once the enrollment form has been returned, an appointment will be made for a screening on March 15, unless the child has attended the preschool program during the current school year. Current students will automatically be given a spot for the 2021-2022 school year, the release noted.
The MECC preschool provides age-appropriate education activities through instruction and play for children 3 to 5 years of age, according to the news release. Preschool teachers have been trained in the Emerging Language and Literacy Curriculum, which prepares preschoolers for success in kindergarten by providing a strong foundation in oral language and literacy. The curriculum addresses all developmental domains with theme-based units, children’s literature and multisensory activities.
“Our integrated personal experience creates an engaging environment with activity and play,” according to the release.
Enrollment forms may be found online at: mecc.maryville.k12.mo.us/preschool.html or may be picked up at the center office.
For more information call Karen Jones at 660-562-3915.