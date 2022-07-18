MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Public Art Advisory Committee will move under the jurisdiction of the Maryville Downtown Improvement Organization, also known as Downtown Maryville.
The Maryville City Council approved the move during Monday’s regular council meeting at the request of the committee.
The council’s action deletes the section of city code related to the committee.
Instead, the committee and its purpose will remain intact, but now will report to and be appointed by MDIO. The committee had already begun working closely with MDIO on its major annual fundraising project, Art, Rhythm and Brews.
McDanel said the committee sees a good deal of overlap with a similar subcommittee from MDIO as it is.
“I think it’s always a good thing when we can streamline government, no matter what level, and I think there has been some duplication of services,” said Mayor Tye Parsons. “So I think this makes a lot of sense to me.”
Under MDIO, the committee will still provide recommendations to the city on downtown sculptures, leaving that process unchanged.