JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation recently set turkey and deer hunting dates for the 2023-2024 seasons along with regulation changes for the 2023-2024 deer hunting season. The hunting dates and regulation changes were approved by the Missouri Conservation Commission at its Dec. 2 open meeting in Jefferson City.
2023 Spring and Fall Turkey Hunting Dates
- Spring Youth Portion: April 1-2, 2023
- Regular Spring Turkey Season: April 17, 2023 - May 7, 2023
Fall Firearms Turkey Season: Oct. 1–31, 2023
2023 – 2024 Archery Deer and Turkey Hunting Dates
- September 15, 2023 - Nov. 10, 2023 and Nov. 22, 2023 - Jan. 15, 2024
2023 - 2024 Firearms Deer Hunting Dates
- Firearms Early Youth Portion: Oct. 28-29, 2023
- Firearms November Portion: Nov. 11-21, 2023
- Firearms Late Youth Portion: Nov. 24-26, 2023
- Firearms Alternative Methods Portion: Dec. 23, 2023 - Jan. 2, 2024
According to a news release, hunters should also be sure to note that Nodaway County is closed for both portions of firearms antlerless deer season and also will be closed for all portions of firearms CWD season in 2023.
Details on hunting regulations, harvest limits, allowed methods, required permits and other related information will be available online and in regulations booklets prior to the related seasons.
For more information, contact Conservation Agent Kris Smith at 816-261-1245 or at Kristopher.smith@mdc.mo.gov. To report wildlife violations, please contact Nodaway County Conservation Agent Kris Smith or the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-800-392-1111.