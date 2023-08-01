MDC Bilby Ranch grassland

Phil Boyer, MDC wildlife biologist, leads the Bilby Ranch native grassland restoration and monitors the prairie plants. In year two, they are growing, and some are blooming, but more growth years and management such as prescribed burns are required for the prairie plants to dominate and crowd out non-natives that linger.

 BILL GRAHAM/MDC PHOTO

MARYVILLE, Mo. — It’s early according to nature’s timetable, only the second growing season since the seeds went into the soil. But already prairie grasses and wildflowers are reclaiming sod on 600 acres of the Bilby Ranch Conservation Area in Nodaway County.

According to a news release, the Missouri Department of Conservation is restoring a tract on the area into the type of natural wildlife habitat that once covered most of northwest Missouri.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags