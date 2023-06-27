MDC prescribed burning

Fire crews work on a prescribed burn at Union Ridge near Kirksville.

 MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION PHOTO

MOUND CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation will offer a free prescribed burn workshop from 1 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, at the Nodaway Valley Conservation Area east of Mound City.

According to a news release, prescribed fire can help landowners reduce unwanted vegetation, and the burns can boost native grasses and wildflowers that enhance wildlife habitat. Prescribed burns can also be used to improve forage conditions in grazing or haying pastures.

