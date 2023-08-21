MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation is offering a series of Free Fishing Days events during August in the state’s northwest counties. Individuals and families are welcome to learn about fishing from MDC staff and volunteers at the events. Basic skills will be taught, and participants will go fishing. All tackle and bait will be provided by MDC.
- A Free Fishing Day will be held from 6:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Nodaway County Lake near Maryville. This event is for all ages. A valid fishing permit is required for ages 16 to 64. Registration is required. To register, visit online: short.mdc.mo.gov/4ma.
- A Fly Fishing Clinic will be offered from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, at Everyday Pond in St. Joseph. Instructors will teach the basics about fly fishing, including the art of casting with a fly rod and fly line. Then participants will go fishing. All fly fishing equipment will be provided. This clinic is open to participants ages 8 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit online: short.mdc.mo.gov/4mR.