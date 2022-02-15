MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville’s longest-serving city manager will remain in his post for another five years, Greg McDanel told The Forum Tuesday.
McDanel, who has been Maryville’s city manager since 2012, said that he agreed to a new five-year contract Monday in executive session after the regular Maryville City Council meeting. His contract was set to expire at the end of February.
“Being Maryville’s City Manager has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime,” McDanel said in a text message. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue in this role and serve the Maryville community.”
McDanel had been scheduled for a public reception and interview for the city manager’s position in Kearney, Nebraska, on Tuesday and Wednesday, but through a recruiter that had served as their regular point of contact told city officials there Monday evening that he was withdrawing his candidacy after accepting the unanimous contract offer from the Maryville City Council.
The five-year contract is a significantly longer commitment than prior contracts with McDanel or previous city managers, which typically had ranged 1-3 years.
“Greg’s vision for the future and support on current projects would be tough to replace,” said Maryville Mayor Benjamin Lipiec in a statement. “Council wanted to make sure he knew we supported him.”
McDanel has been Maryville’s city manager since 2012. During that time he has spearheaded multiple yearslong efforts to improve infrastructure and facilities, including the funding and construction of the Mozingo Event Center, the R. Keith Wood Public Safety Facility, implementing a consolidated 911 dispatch center, an overhaul of Fourth Street, the construction of a new wastewater treatment facility and shepherding the start of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project after securing a highly competitive $10.48 million federal BUILD grant.
The Forum included McDanel’s 2012 hiring as one of the top 10 most impactful stories of the 2010s.