CLEMSON, S.C. — The International Town & Gown Association announced last month the appointment of five new members to its board of directors, including Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel.
The ITGA is an international organization that works to strengthen partnerships between institutions of higher education and the communities in which they reside by providing a network of professionals and resources, identifying and sharing promising practices, academic research, innovative solutions and professional development opportunities for municipal and university communities.
“It is an honor to be appointed to the ITGA Executive Board,” McDanel said in a statement. “Since 2012, the City of Maryville and Northwest Missouri State University have maintained an active joint membership with ITGA and have been dedicated to advancing campus and community interests through partnership and collaboration.”
Also appointed to the 16-member board during the organization’s June 8 annual meeting held in Fort Collins, Colorado, were: Kelsey Otero, Marquette University; Walter Woods, University of Maryland Eastern Shore; Summur Roberts, Loyola University Chicago; and Alexander Wray, a Ph.D. Geography candidate at the University of Western Ontario.