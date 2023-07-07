6-29 EPA Grant 2.jpg (copy)
Greg McDanel

Maryville City Manager

CLEMSON, S.C. — The International Town & Gown Association announced last month the appointment of five new members to its board of directors, including Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel.

The ITGA is an international organization that works to strengthen partnerships between institutions of higher education and the communities in which they reside by providing a network of professionals and resources, identifying and sharing promising practices, academic research, innovative solutions and professional development opportunities for municipal and university communities.

