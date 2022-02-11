Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel is a finalist for the city manager's position in Kearney, Nebraska.
The Kearney Hub newspaper reported on Wednesday that McDanel was one of two finalists for the job set to meet with city officials and the public next week. He confirmed the report to The Forum on Thursday.
“It is an honor and pleasure to serve this City Council as City Manager,” McDanel said in a statement. “My existing contract expires on February 28th and performing due diligence on career opportunities is a natural part of the process. With that being said, I remain committed to the City of Maryville and passionate about the initiatives that are underway.”
McDanel has been city manager in Maryville since 2012. During that time he has spearheaded multiple yearslong efforts to improve infrastructure and facilities, including the funding and construction of the Mozingo Event Center, the R. Keith Wood Public Safety Facility, implementing a consolidated 911 dispatch center, an overhaul of Fourth Street, the construction of a new wastewater treatment facility and shepherding the start of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project after securing a highly competitive $10.48 million federal BUILD grant.
The Forum named McDanel's hiring in 2012 as one of the top 10 local stories of the 2010s.