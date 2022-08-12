MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville City Council member John McBride said on Monday that he would like the city to seriously look into the feasibility of an indoor-outdoor aquatic center.
McBride brought up the idea during a freeform, preliminary discussion of the annual city goals ahead of the end of the fiscal year at the end of September.
He acknowledged that it’s a topic that has come up in the past and is usually dismissed because of the financial commitment required. But he said he believed the idea was worth at least looking into because of its tremendous popularity.
“I think you would meet with overwhelming support from the community on an endeavor like this,” McBride said. “And the upside is you’d keep a lot of people those other nine months that are traveling other places — doing swim team activities, swimming during the winter, those type of things — you’d keep them here in Maryville.”
In a poll McBride put up in a Facebook group, out of nearly 300 respondents, more than 90 percent said they would be in favor of putting money toward an indoor-outdoor pool that could be used year-round.
City Manager Greg McDanel said he was only surprised that 100 percent hadn’t been in support of it. But he said past attempts to move forward on a plan for such a facility have fallen apart when it comes to finding the money.
McBride framed the issue around the cost of the extensive repairs and renovations that would be needed in order to turn the aging Maryville Aquatic Center into a quality facility. Maryville Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Stubblefield said that would take around $20 million to do.
Stubblefield said that the cost of an indoor-outdoor pool would be between $30-40 million to build, plus another nearly million dollars every five years or so to replace air filters in the facility. That’s not including the cost of hiring more lifeguards and other day-to-day expenses. MPR does not break even on the current aquatic center, which is open about three months during the summers.
Rather than focus on either renovating the existing facility or building a new outdoor pool, McBride said he would like to at least look at what kinds of obstacles would need to be overcome to build an indoor-outdoor facility.
But the cost was not Stubblefield’s biggest concern. Instead, he said even if a group of interested residents lined up the funding to build and sustain the facility, staffing it might prove impossible.
Although the Maryville Aquatic Center was fully staffed this summer, its employees are a mix of high school and college students. The pool closes for the season on Sunday not just because the chief clientele will stop coming when school begins, but because employees have to go back to school too, he said.
McBride said he hoped that maybe a year-round pool could attract different types of employees who might have more flexible availabilities.
McDanel said that ultimately, it’s the park board that would have to guide the preliminary discussions on determining whether such a facility would be feasible and then make a recommendation to the council if the board thinks it’s in the best interests of residents to pursue.
Maryville voters overwhelmingly supported a sales tax increase in April to help fund park investments including badly needed maintenance for the Aquatic Center. But Stubblefield has long said, including in the lead-up to the tax vote, that a new measure, like a dedicated bond issue, would likely be needed if residents and MPR agreed to move forward with a new pool facility of any type in the future. The current Aquatic Center, closing out its 29th year this year, has several structural issues and lacks many modern amenities.