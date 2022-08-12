6-27-22 Maryville City Council (copy)
Maryville City Council member John McBride is shown during a June council meeting. At its most recent meeting, he urged the city look at an indoor pool facility.

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville City Council member John McBride said on Monday that he would like the city to seriously look into the feasibility of an indoor-outdoor aquatic center.

McBride brought up the idea during a freeform, preliminary discussion of the annual city goals ahead of the end of the fiscal year at the end of September.

