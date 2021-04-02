MARYVILLE, Mo. — Master plan recommendations received by the Maryville Parks and Recreation board last month call for more than an estimated $4.6 million in park improvements over the next five to 10 years, including between $1.2 and $1.4 million over the next two years.
The plan, perhaps the first comprehensive master plan in MPR’s history, was the product of months of inspections, studies and surveys carried out by multiple consultants that will serve as a guiding roadmap for improvements to the parks system over the next decade.
Overall, the plan mostly calls for overhauls and improvements to existing facilities and parks based on feedback collected from multiple community surveys that saw a high volume of responses.
The plan is only a set of recommendations, however, and the MPR board is likely to discuss which projects will be prioritized in the long and short terms beginning at its April 19 meeting.
Across the board at all parks facilities, the master plan generally recommends adding accessibility options, improved security lighting, updated and consistent park branding with signage, more inclusive playground options, trails within most parks and a connected trail system between parks.
Addressing the highest priority, short-term goals would cost $1.2-1.4 million, the report estimates, while completing all of the plan’s goals over the next five to 10 years would cost an estimated $4.6 million.
Recommendations for each park and the aquatic center presented in the master plan are listed below, broken up into the priority categories found in the report. Note that these recommendations have been made to the MPR board, but board members have not yet met to decide on which projects MPR will pursue in what order or made any other decisions regarding the recommendations in the master plan.
The priority categories are high, medium and low: High priority items are critical or deferred maintenance items; accessibility, safety or security improvements; or functional improvements to highly utilized park assets. Medium priority items are generally items that are not necessary but increase the value or usability of the park or amenity. Lower priority items designed to be achieved over a long-term period of five to 10 years.
Beal Park
One of the most significant additions recommended for Beal Park is the conversion of the existing playground into a “destination playground.” Destination playgrounds typically feature larger, more extensive equipment that would be a more unique attraction to a regional area.
The plan also calls for improving vehicle access from Seventh Street to the aquatic center parking lot, the addition of a walking trail through the park, removal of the basketball courts and the renovation of some existing tennis courts while replacing others with pickleball courts.
High priority
- Repair East Seventh Street entrance and re-stripe the existing parking lot
- Accessibility upgrades
- Upgrade existing restrooms at shelter and sand volleyball (including accessibility improvements)
Medium priority
- Add new shelter at northeast corner of main park with trail connection
- Total renovation of existing tennis courts to four pickleball courts and two tennis courts with lighting
- New destination playground and surfacing
Maryville Aquatic Center
In addition to several infrastructure and maintenance fixes, the master plan presents two options to add features to the aquatic center: adding a smaller spray ground to the existing pool area, or eliminating the existing zero-depth entry to the pool and replacing it with a larger, more enhanced spray ground area.
Other recommended improvements include replacing “gang” showers to improve individual privacy and accessibility, and adding a universal changing room. The plan notes that the original basket room between the men’s and women’s changing rooms could be converted into that space, which could feature a shower, bench and diaper changing table.
High priority
- Upgrades and improvements to buildings and support spaces
- New rentable birthday party cabanas and shade structures
Medium priority
- Add smaller features in existing zero-depth area
Donaldson-Westside Park
High priority
- Repairs and improvements to current road and parking lots
- Laser grade all fields to improve drainage
- Upgrade infield material
- Overseeding/re-sodding all fields
- Update and/or repair existing fields’ irrigation system
- Improved accessible parking at interior of four-plex fields
Medium priority
- New shade structures
- New walking loop trail around park with signage and links to future trails on north, south and east side, connection to Northwest
- New lights on soccer fields
- New fitness area at skate park (utilize existing concrete pad)
- New shelter and shade structure(s) near soccer fields
- Move playground to higher ground and expand features
Low priority
- Address storage needs at amphitheater
- Provide additional parking
- New batting cages/tunnels
- Improved seating at amphitheater
Sunrise Park
The plan noted that one of the most popular requests on community surveys was a dog park, and singles out Sunrise Park as the most likely existing park for such a location.
“This park was identified as the most appropriate park based on its location near the (New Nodaway Humane Society), the availability of land and the absence of residential properties adjacent to the identified area within the park,” the report states. The recommendation calls for the dog park to go in the southeast corner next to South Depot Street.
High priority
- Accessibility improvements and sidewalk connections
- New dog park at southeast area with parking
- Additional parking on S. Alvin Street
Medium priority
- New walking trail loop and signage, connect to Halsey Street trail
- Upgrade playground surfacing
Franklin Park
High priority
- Accessibility improvements
- New walking loop trail and signage
Medium priority
- New sidewalks to Bocce ball and restrooms
- New benches and tables at Bocce ball
Low priority
- Remove old play structure
Happy Hollow Park
High priority
- Accessibility improvements
- New walking loop trail, signage and connect to Fourth Street trail
- New shelter with tables and grill
Medium priority
- New parking lot on park property
- New play elements and swings
- Upgrade fall protection zone at existing playground
Judah Park
Medium priority
- Rebuild creek bank
- Coordinate with Army Corps of Engineers for stormwater management and possible bridge crossing
- New signage on walking loop
Robertson-Crist Park
High priority
- Remove existing restroom facilities (no planned replacement)
- Maintain current mulch trail, add new signage and benches
Medium priority
- New pond aeration to improve fishing
- Provide native grass areas and/or butterfly garden
Sission-Eek Park
High priority
- Accessibility improvements and update to restrooms
Medium priority
- Add features to playground
Wabash Park
High priority
- Accessibility improvements and sidewalk connections
- New small shelter with tables to replace playhouse
Medium priority
- New pay-to-use lighting at basketball court
- New benches at basketball court
- Add trees on north boundary of park
- Replace playground surfacing
Little Peach Park
Low priority
- Remove basketball court
- Add community garden