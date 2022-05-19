MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Young Players recently announced the three recipients of its college scholarships: Leah Richardson, Avery Baker and Grace Wright.
The three 2022 graduates of Maryville High School participated in multiple MYP stage productions and were not only peer leaders while participants, but have remained MYP advocates and supporters throughout their high school careers, according to news release.
“From our very first year, we had a dream of being able to provide our standout MYP students a small scholarship to help offset the cost of their future education,” said Vanessa Parsons, MYP director. “This is particularly important in rural America, where scholarships for the arts are a bit harder to come by. MYP has always been a safe space for students to explore music, theater, dance — and for those students that have helped make MYP what it is today, we want to do everything we can to help.”
Richardson is the daughter of Bill and Niki Richardson, and performed with MYP for eight years. After aging out, she went on to volunteer for three additional summers, perform with MYP: Second Stage, perform in multiple MHS musicals and was a four-year member of the Spectrum show choir.
Richardson plans to attend Northwest Missouri State University and major in biology – pre-med.
Baker, daughter of Matt and Jill Baker, also performed the maximum of eight shows with MYP during elementary and middle schools. She then went on to volunteer for two additional summer camps. She was a four-year member of the Spectrum road crew and volunteered on the tech crew of three MHS musicals.
Baker plans to attend the University of Nebraska and major in biology- pre-med.
Wright is the daughter of Rich and Sarah Wright. She performed on the MYP stage for all eight years allowed. After MYP she was a member of the MHS “Beauty and the Beast” cast, a member of MHS Illumination show choir and a three-year member of Spectrum and she performed with MYP: Second Stage.
Wright plans to attend Kansas State University and major in elementary education.
This is the fifth year MYP has provided scholarships to outstanding high school seniors. Qualifications for the scholarship, which are judged by the MYP Board of Directors, include multiple years of MYP participation, high school participation in the arts and MYP volunteerism during their high school years.