2020 In the News

MARYVILLE, Mo. — A potential new microschool with a Christian-based curriculum is in the works for residents of Nodaway County.

Lion of Judah Learning Center plans on teaching kindergarten through third grade using the My Father’s World curriculum, which is centered on teaching generations of families to “see the world through God’s eyes,” according to its website. The website also claims the company’s educational products can be taught to several different grade levels at the same time.

Leah Koger

Leah Koger

Teacher, Lion of Judah Learning Center

