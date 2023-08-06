This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — A potential new microschool with a Christian-based curriculum is in the works for residents of Nodaway County.
Lion of Judah Learning Center plans on teaching kindergarten through third grade using the My Father’s World curriculum, which is centered on teaching generations of families to “see the world through God’s eyes,” according to its website. The website also claims the company’s educational products can be taught to several different grade levels at the same time.
Leah Koger, who is opening Lion of Judah Learning Center, taught for 14 years in the public school system sandwiched around four years at a Christian school in Indonesia, most recently teaching first grade at North Nodaway R-VI until the end of last school year.
“I was just ready to get out of public education and I’m a Christian,” Koger said. “I wanted to teach from God’s perspective and wanted to be able to talk about God and teach about God and teach from a Christian perspective.”
Microschools have a flexible definition, encompassing alternatives to traditional schooling that run from more informal social gatherings of set groups of homeschooled students to programs that are intended to be full replacements for traditional schools.
Koger said her microschool will be similar to how old one-room schoolhouses functioned back in the early 1900s and 1800s, meaning the projected class sizes of 12-15 students will all be in the same room and taught by one teacher. Lion of Judah will also have more independent or self-paced learning plans for each student.
“A first grader, some kids are ready to go further,” Koger said. “Like they might be really great at reading but they struggle a little bit in math. Well, that’s kind of a problem if you have to teach them all the same thing; they’re not able to grow in their strengths and in their weaknesses.”
To combat having to teach everyone at the same level, Koger said subjects like social studies, science, art and music will be taught to the collective group at the same time. But subjects such as reading, writing and math will be taught to the students at their own pace.
“There’s kids that, you know, maybe they really struggle in math, but they’re fine in everything else,” Koger said. “Well, you can’t really hold them back because they would be doing all of (the subjects) again.”
When talking about ways Koger will have the Christian perspective woven through the curriculum, one example she gave was from John 6:35 where Jesus said he is the bread of life and those who come to him and believe in him will never be hungry or thirsty.
Koger said she could use that verse as a jumping-off point to teach students about yeast and the bread-making process while making a loaf of bread themselves.
The tentative schedule for Lion of Judah Learning Center is core classes such as math, science, social students and Bible studies in the mornings before a lunch break. Afternoons will be spent in music, art and STEM/nature.
Lion of Judah has four tuition rate and plan options for parents ranging from $1,200 up to $3,750. Friends of Koger have offered the use of a multipurpose building located in The Highlands subdivision off of State Route V in Maryville for the microschool.
Koger said she is still actively looking for student enrollments and will hold an ice cream social at Judah Park on Aug. 10 from 7 to 9 p.m. More information is available at lionofjudahmaryville.com.